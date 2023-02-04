The Digital Ambassador Launches Several New Websites

The Digital Ambassador, a company that specializes in website development and website design Auckland is pleased to announce the launch of several new websites for their small- and medium-sized enterprise clients. The goal in mind is to help businesses cost-effectively reach a wider audience.

The new websites released include:

Signals NZ is a New Zealand service marketplace that helps clients find the right companies or professionals for the services they need. Clients can find services related to trading, dentistry, insurance, plumbing, real estate, party planning, web design, and others in the website. Customers can submit a job request on the website which is received by the businesses. Businesses can then submit their quote on the website and the client can choose the quote that suits their needs and budget.

Piano Spark Method is an online piano course website based in New Zealand. The company aims to reach a wider audience, particularly the younger generation, to spark their interest in learning piano. Each course is tailored to the learner’s skills and includes learning materials like worksheets, quizzes, backing tracks, and spotlight on piano performance pieces.

Spence Group Property Management Ltd offers property management services to the commercial sector. Their services include rent reviews, rent collection, bills payment, property inspection, dispute resolution, tenant management, commercial management, and repair and maintenance.

Point Survey is a land surveyor in Auckland specialising in land development and subdivision projects in New Zealand. With a highly experienced and skilled team of land and construction surveyors, Point Survey offers a wide range of services including Topographical Surveys, Subdivision Scheme Plans, Setout Surveys, As-built Surveys, Land Transfer Surveys and Boundary Surveys.

The Digital Ambassador is a freelance team composed of a web designer, website developer, Wordpress developer, and content writer. They offer services to small- and medium-sized businesses and transform their digital ideas into engaging virtual spaces by building functional, user-friendly, and SEO-optimised websites that work seamlessly across all browsers and screens.