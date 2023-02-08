Customs Street Dental Clinic Offers Top-Notch Dental Hygiene Services

AUCKLAND

Auckland Central residents now have access to top-notch dental hygiene services, thanks to the opening of the Customs Street Dentists clinic. The clinic, located in the heart of Auckland city, offers a wide range of dental hygiene services to help keep teeth and gums healthy.

Customs Street Dentists is staffed by experienced and highly trained dental hygienists who are dedicated to providing patients with the best possible care. The clinic offers a range of services, including teeth cleaning, gum disease treatment, and oral cancer screenings, to help keep teeth and gums in top condition.

One of the key features of Customs Street Dental Hygienist is their use of state-of-the-art technology, such as digital X-rays and intraoral cameras, to help diagnose and treat dental problems. This technology allows the dental hygienists to provide a more accurate and thorough examination of a patient's oral health, and to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs.

In addition to their top-notch dental hygiene services, Customs Street's dental hygienist also offers patient education and advice on how to maintain good oral health between appointments. This includes tips on brushing, flossing, and eating a healthy diet, as well as information on the dangers of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.