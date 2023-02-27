Everything You Need to Know About Dental Crowns in Auckland

AUCKLAND

If you're looking for a way to restore your smile and protect your damaged or decayed teeth, dental crowns may be the answer. Dental crowns in Auckland are available from many experienced dentists in the city, so Auckland residents can now benefit from this popular and effective dental treatment.

What are dental crowns?

Dental crowns are custom-made tooth-shaped caps that cover the entire visible portion of a tooth. They are designed to restore the shape, size, and function of damaged, decayed or weakened teeth. Dental crowns are made from various materials, including porcelain, ceramic, metal, and resin, and are cemented in place over the affected tooth.

Why are dental crowns needed?

There are several reasons why your dentist may recommend dental crowns. These include:

To protect a weak or damaged tooth from further decay or damage

To restore a broken or chipped tooth

To cover a dental implant or root canal-treated tooth

To improve the appearance of discoloured or misshapen teeth

To support a dental bridge or denture

How are dental crowns placed?

The process of getting a dental crown typically involves two visits to your dentist's office. During the first visit, your dentist will prepare the affected tooth by removing any decay or damage and shaping it to accommodate the crown. Then, they will take impressions of your teeth and send them to a dental laboratory, where your custom crown will be made.

In the meantime, you may be given a temporary crown to protect your tooth. Once your custom crown is ready, you will return to your dentist's office for the second visit. Your dentist will cement the crown onto your tooth, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit.

