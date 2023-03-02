Master the Galaxy With the New Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian™ Edition

A special edition new look featuring iconic styling inspired by the hit series lets fans and collectors play anything, anywhere across platforms

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., announced the new A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian™ Edition.

Designed for the modern gamer and ultimate fan, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition is more than a headset – it’s a collector’s item that authentically celebrates one of the largest pop culture phenomenons in the world. The A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition offers maximum flexibility and mobility, Logitech’s advanced pro-grade LIGHTSPEED Wireless, Bluetooth and 3.5 mm aux connectivity so you can conquer the galaxy whether you’re playing at your desk, the couch or on-the-go.

Combining style and comfort for play across devices and featuring custom audio mixing, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition enables gamers, collectors and fans alike to master every playstyle in the galaxy and hunt on all platforms, including: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

“With the new A30 Mandalorian edition, we are proud to have designed a headset that pays homage to the legacy of The Mandalorian and the Star Wars galaxy. We hope that fans love it as much as we do," said Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G.

True to the franchise’s legendary aesthetic and mirroring the sleek design of the original A30 headset, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition features Beskar steel-inspired colorways so you can dress for the hunt. The headset also comes equipped with cushy memory foam padding in the earpads and headband with a just-right clamping force, creating an easy yet balanced and secure feel. Removable, magnetic ear cushions are situated under the headset, offering full customization opportunities.

The special edition headset comes equipped with custom speaker tags featuring the profile of Din Djarin™--known to fans as the Mandalorian --on the left speaker tag and a Clan Mudhorn signet on the right speaker tag. Players and fans can discover the true secrets of the Mandalorians by finding numerous concealed easter eggs inspired by the show on the headset.

Let no bounty escape with the sleek and seamless design of the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition headset. Equipped with both an advanced detachable boom microphone and an integrated mic, the headset offers crystal clear voice quality. High quality 40 mm audio drivers deliver big booms and an absolutely immersive experience. Level-up your gaming experience with even more personalisation by customising your EQ and more from the Logitech G mobile app for iOS and Android.

The new A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition headset boasts a battery life of more than 27 hours, so you can enjoy wireless freedom across platforms for days, and Play Anywhere through the galaxy.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian™ Edition is available for pre-order at logitechg.com and JB Hi-Fi for a suggested retail price of $529.95 NZD. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG. The Logitech G mobile app is available for iOS and Android on the Apple App Store and in Google Play.

