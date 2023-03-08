Groundbreaking deer milk clinical trial

A ground-breaking New Zealand clinical trial has found regularly consuming Pāmu Deer Milk improves the nutritional status, muscle mass and physical performance of women aged 65 and above.

Undertaken by Pāmu New Zealand in conjunction with Massey University, and with support from the High-Value Nutrition (HVN) Ko Nga Kai Whai Painga National Science Challenge, the trial recruited 120 women over the age of 65 with a lower to normal Body Mass Index (BMI) to consume either 200ml of Pāmu Deer Milk or a market leading commercial oral nutritional supplement daily for 10 weeks.

Research has shown that people lose muscle mass and bone density as they age which can lead to increased risk of falls and fractures, especially women after menopause when the bones lose calcium and other minerals.

“The study showed that Pāmu Deer Milk improved nutritional status, muscle mass and physical performance in women aged 65 and above. Further observations were that Pāmu Deer Milk may support bone health in postmenopausal women, by reducing bone breakdown and bone loss over time,” said Massey University Lead Researchers, Professors Marlena Kruger and Pamela von Hurst.

Pāmu Deer Milk is a unique natural source of concentrated nutrition. It has significantly higher protein and calcium content compared with other milk products and contains vitamins and minerals that support skeletal and immune health, with additional minor components possessing anti-inflammatory effects.

Clinical trial participant, Antoinette van Zyl from Orewa, Auckland has continued to drink Pāmu Deer Milk since the trial ended. She has noticed a vast improvement in her strength and mobility which has played a major part in her recovery since a fall a few years ago.

“It has made a considerable difference to my life. Overall, I feel more vital and have more strength and energy to make the most of life. Interestingly my friends and family often comment on my glowing skin. I drink it around three times a week now, which is more than enough for my needs given its so nourishing,” said Antoinette.

90% of the trial participants would recommend Pāmu Deer Milk to friends and family.

Pāmu has been developing the deer milk business for over five years, selling domestically as well as exporting to several markets across Asia-Pacific. Pāmu Deer Milk is sourced through a partnership with Peter and Sharon McIntyre, who run a deer farm near Gore and now through the company’s own farm Aratiatia, in the North Island’s central plateau.

Hamish Glendinning, Pāmu Deer Milk Business Lead sees enormous potential for the product to carve out a defendable position in the aged nutrition space with a natural and unique product offering, at the same time offering increased returns to deer farming in New Zealand.

“With a rapidly ageing population and the health challenges which come with this, we are confident there will be increased demand for clinically proven, natural product solutions.

This is an exciting innovation, a natural product with concentrated nutrition that we believe will make a difference to those who are wanting to restore mobility and strength as they get older.”