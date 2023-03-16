New Zealand pipfruit crop re-estimated after Cyclone Gabrielle

The New Zealand pipfruit crop has been re-estimated after Cyclone Gabrielle affected parts of the East Coast of the North Island.

While Tairāwhiti Gisborne crop re-estimates are yet to be completed, at this stage, the overall New Zealand crop is estimated to be down 21% on the original January crop estimate, resulting in a volume of 16.1 million TCEs (tray carton equivalent).

Central Otago and Nelson/Tasman continue to experience good growing and harvest conditions, and are on track to meet forecast crop expectations.

On the East Coast, there is a clear distinction between blocks that have been significantly and severely affected by the storm, and blocks that are untouched. For unaffected blocks, the remaining crop harvest is well underway, and conditions for the remaining harvest period look good.

However, as a result of the storm, the Hawke’s Bay pipfruit crop is down by 33%. This represents a reduction of 4.3 million TCEs in the Hawke’s Bay region. Crop reductions are across the range of varieties grown in the region.

While the overall New Zealand crop is down, exporters will provide a premium product to the market by ensuring only the best quality apples and pears are placed in the carton, as they do every year.

Statement by Richard Punter, Chairman, New Zealand Apples and Pears Incorporated

