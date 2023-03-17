GDP figures highlight the need for tax relief

Reacting to the Q4 2022 GDP figures released by Stats NZ Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:



“Today’s figures demonstrate why the Government needs to double its efforts to deliver better value for money and stop piling cash onto the inflation bonfire.”



“In general, higher government spending results in more inflation than allowing taxpayers to keep more of their own money. With the economy now running backwards, now is the time for tax relief - funded by pruning wasteful government spending in Wellington. It’s affordable, not inflationary, and would improve the economy more than a ‘top down’ government-led approach.”