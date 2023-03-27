Sanitarium commits to donating 2.4 million breakfasts of Weet-Bix to help whānau facing food insecurity

In recognition of the increasing demand for food support and the important work carried out by the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), donor partner and iconic household brand, Sanitarium, is increasing its intentional giving of Weet-Bix by 50%, to help feed vulnerable communities and whānau facing food insecurity.

Sanitarium will donate 2.4 million breakfasts, or 99,144 packets (75 tonnes) of Weet-Bix to NZFN throughout 2023. That’s enough to feed a meal to the entire Auckland, Wellington, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki regions or enough Weet-Bix boxes to run the length of 213 rugby fields.

This act of goodwill is deeply appreciated by NZFN in its efforts to re-distribute food to over 60 food hubs to reach the many communities across Aotearoa. Donations like these are vital for NZFN to continue carrying out this work at a time when many people have been displaced by the devastating Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, struggling with the socio-economic impacts of Covid, and the rising cost of living is driving more families into food insecurity.

Nearly three quarters (72%) of NZFN’s recipient food banks and charities are feeding more people now than in December 2020. Data pulled from NZFN’s recent food hub survey has found demand for food support soar by 165% since the start of Covid-19 in January 2020. Through recipient food hubs, NZFN is providing much-needed kai relief to almost half a million people (480,104) per month, and this Weet-Bix will be a welcome addition to the widespread support.

According to NZFN, Sanitarium’s generous contribution offers a healthy option for those who need it the most, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive and sustainable contribution to food and nutrition insecurity.

NZFN Chief Executive, Gavin Findlay, says “We are extremely grateful for this pledge and the wider ongoing support from Sanitarium. It’s such a meaningful, active commitment and will assist greatly in scaling up our operations to feed those in need. Now more than ever, we appreciate how Sanitarium is always quick to respond to unexpected events and donate additional products to alleviate some of the stresses communities are facing during these tough times."

“Receiving familiar household brands like Weet-Bix in their food parcels is reassuring and empowering to the Kiwis we serve. Even better, this food is not surplus, damaged, or nearing its expiry date. Instead, it arrives in perfect condition, gifted by Sanitarium in the name of creating a more food secure Aotearoa,” adds Findlay.

Sanitarium NZ General Manager, Robert Scoines, says, “Providing nutritious and affordable food for Kiwis has been our mission and purpose for generations. The New Zealand Food Network does amazing work for communities and Sanitarium is proud to share in their journey to support those in need. It’s a partnership we value immensely.”

“Through our donation, we want to encourage New Zealanders to eat more nourishing foods like wholegrains, and in turn, enrich our local communities by providing healthy and familiar options, especially in times of need.”

Become a food donor at https://www.nzfoodnetwork.org.nz/s/sign-up-donate?language=en_US