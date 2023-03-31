NEW ZEALAND'S LEADING ORGANIC SUPERMARKET HUCKLEBERRY ANNOUNCES CROWD-FUNDING CAPITAL RAISE

Iconic New Zealand organic supermarket Huckleberry has today announced a crowd-funding capital raise through Equitise. The offering is open exclusively to New Zealanders, with investments starting from as little as a few hundred dollars and with exclusive perks for investors including up to 10 percent off groceries for life.

Huckleberry began as a humble store in Auckland 30 years ago and has since grown into a thriving supermarket with stores all over Tāmaki Makaurau. As the natural and organic food market leader, Huckleberry is proud to provide sustainable and ethical products that nourish people and the planet. It’s also renowned for paving the way in terms of environmental responsibility, pioneering banning plastic bags well before the legislation.

"We are proud of our organic, healthy, and sustainable products that nourish people and the planet. We are excited to invite New Zealanders to join us in this new chapter and make a positive impact on our planet and our communities. With a clear growth strategy, a compelling market opportunity, and a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, Huckleberry is well-positioned for continued expansion and success." Says Huckleberry CEO Darren Guo.

The rapidly growing global organics sector presents a significant opportunity for Huckleberry, with consumers demanding healthier and more sustainable food options. The industry is valued at $723 million NZD, growing on average 6.4% year over year. With its strong reputation and clear growth strategy, Huckleberry is well-positioned to capture a significant market share through its trusted and authentic brand.

The company is looking for growth capital to expand its offerings in eGrocery, reimagine its in-store retail strategy, and manufacture organic products for local and international markets. Huckleberry is also looking to invest in a zero-waste delivery system with electric vehicles, using new technology and returnable refillable containers.

The company’s financial forecast and clear growth strategy looks to unlock significant revenue growth in the next three years. By joining as an investor, individuals will have the opportunity to support a company dedicated to creating a better food system and promoting healthy living in New Zealand for future generations.

“This is a unique opportunity to join a trusted grocery institution in a growing retail market. As an investor in Huckleberry, you can play a crucial role in creating a healthier New Zealand.” Says Darren Guo.

Investors also are eligible for exclusive benefits, depending on how much is invested, with some eligible for 10 percent off groceries for life.

Investing in Huckleberry presents a unique opportunity to support a company dedicated to creating a better food system and promoting healthy living in New Zealand. Huckleberry's equity crowdfunding campaign on Equitise is now open for early expressions of interest and is all eligible New Zealand investors.

About Huckleberry

https://www.huckleberry.co.nz/

About Equitise

https://equitise.com/