Salvation Army warns recession can put people 'one step away' from crisis

The economic crunch and expected recession this year means that Kiwis are at increased risk of being one step away from personal social and economic crisis, says Assistant Territorial Secretary for Mission Lt-Colonel Lynette Hutson.

‘We are already seeing more people turning to foodbanks to get by,’ says Lt-Colonel Hutson.

News media are frequently reporting on job cuts and business liquidations, indicating a worsening economic situation.

‘The high cost of living, losing your job, an illness, natural disaster, a death in the family or relationship breakup—each of these can be a crucial tipping point into personal crisis.

‘If the economy becomes more recessionary, we are concerned about the increased risk of people being just one step away from the need for help and support of social services such as The Salvation Army. The anxieties and emotional stress people face in such circumstances can be devastating both for themselves and their families.’

The Salvation Army has today launched its Red Shield Appeal, which helps to fund a range of community-based social services aimed at helping the most vulnerable in our society to cope with life emergencies.

These wraparound services include foodbanks, financial mentoring and counselling, addiction services, supported accommodation and Positive Lifestyle Programmes. Food and psycho-social support, for example, were among the help provided following the North Island floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lt-Colonel Hutson says that through the generosity of New Zealanders, The Salvation Army will be in a stronger position to meet the expected surge in demand for urgent social support as the year unfolds.

‘The Salvation Army has been in Aotearoa New Zealand for 140 years and we will continue to help people in crisis, as well as providing and facilitating vital wrap around support.

‘We are there for people that reach a tipping point and we work together to get them back on their feet.’

More information about the Red Shield Appeal, including how to donate, is available on The Salvation Army website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/RedShield