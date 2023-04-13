The Auckland Home Show Returns After Three-Year Wait

AUCKLAND

The 40th edition of the Auckland Home Show is now only one week away, and an army of exhibitors are in the final stages of preparing their displays for this gigantic home event.

Three years of pandemic delays haven’t dampened the enthusiasm of organisers and participants, with more-than 300 exhibitors preparing to truck $millions in products, stands and display materials to the Auckland Showgrounds for next Thursday’s opening.

“We are SO relieved and excited to be back in action for 2023,” says Amanda Magnus, General Manager of show organiser, Exhibitions and Events New Zealand.

“So many loyal exhibitors have been waiting patiently for the show to happen and we’re proud that this edition of the Auckland Home Show will again hold the title of the largest home event in Australasia,” she says.

Advanced ticket sales point to a monster audience of an expected 40,000 visitors over the four days of the show, with pent up demand for home products, services and inspiration driving interest.

While it is early days and trends aren’t yet clear, indications are that the all-important kitchen and bathroom areas will be the hot topics for 2023, with general renovations also seeing solid interest, with outdoor entertaining, double-glazing and insulation also important sectors.

“An incredible $30M worth of business happens at the Auckland Home Show each year, providing months of work for the companies involved,” says Magnus.

“Visitors know they can bring their plans and ideas, and can walk away with a list of suppliers, competitive quotations and in many cases, significant discounts over what they’d pay in a showroom or retail store.”

“It’s a true festival of renovation, home building and home ideas,” she says.

For the first time since 1993, the Auckland Home Show will be happening twice this year, with an Autumn/Winter event in April and a Spring/Summer Auckland Home Show happening on the 7 - 10 September.

“We couldn’t get all the marquees we needed for this event, so we weren’t able to accept all the exhibitors that showed interest – as a result, there is already huge demand for space in the larger September show.

“New Zealanders love their homes. So, we’re very much looking forward to opening our doors for the 40th time to the home owners and home lovers of Auckland and beyond.”

See www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz