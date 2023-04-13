1900 Community Corrections staff begin strike action today

1900 Community Corrections workers walk off the job today after members rejected the department’s pay offer following nine months of negotiation.

Workers who are members of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi will strike for two hours from 2pm today and repeat that action on 20 and 27 April. This is the first strike action since 2001.

These workers include probation officers, those who manage people on electronic monitoring sentences and on home detention and workers who provide bail support and facilitate programmes in prisons.

Workers will be picketing at 2pm outside of the following locations:

- Community Corrections New Lynn - 18 Portage Road

- Manukau District Court - 30 Manukau Station Road, Manukau City Centre

- Porirua - corner of Prosser St and Titahi Bay Rd, by Rutherford and Bond Toyota - near Porirua District Court

- Community Corrections Dunedin - 184 High Street

"It’s disappointing for workers to take this action, but members are insulted by the latest offer which fails to address the real pressures on their households from the cost-of-living challenge," said PSA Lead Organiser Josephine O’Connor.

"The retention and recruitment problems facing Corrections will only worsen if it fails to come to the table with a renewed offer which properly recognises the important work our members do to keep our communities safe."

