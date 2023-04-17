Hard-Fought Titles Awarded at Series Final Show

Brooke Edgecombe and Emily Twort were the shining stars in their respective disciplines at the Trust House Glistening Waters ESNZ Series Final Show in Masterton at the weekend.

Brooke and her stellar showjumping mare LT Holst Andrea won the POLi Payments Premier League Series and the EquiBreed and VDL Top Ranking Mare crown. They were also second in the EvoEvents Horse Grand Prix Series. She teamed up with her youngster Inca NZPH to win the East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series, and fifth aboard Indiana Xtreme in the UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series.

Brooke, who is the current Olympic Cup holder as showjumper of the year, has won plenty of titles and series but it was the first time she has secured the premier.

“It’s been a very competitive series all season, so it is really nice to top the series,” says the mum of one from Waipukurau. “There are some classy combos at top level which is great to see.”

Brooke isn’t one to chase any series but is always aiming for consistency. “If you are consistent then hopefully that results in a good series result at the end,” she says.

Brooke says the mare is the best horse she has ever had. “I definitely appreciate her. Every time she goes into the ring she tries so hard. This is a great series to win – especially given it is New Zealand’s top national series behind the (international) World Cup one.”

Emily and her sister mares Cameo KSNZ and Camaro KSNZ ruled supreme in the show hunter arena, winning a trifecta of series crowns in the NRM Open High Points Series, Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Equitation and Carousel Equestrian Amateur High Points Series.

Emily, an engineering geologist from Kumeu, was ecstatic with the efforts of her show hunter mares. It’s not the first series they’ve won, but to nab three is certainly something very special.

While the series were a goal for Emily, it started to get “more real” as the season progressed. “She is just so consistent,” says Emily of 12-year-old Cameo who has been with her for eight years. “She is such an awesome competitor I just wouldn’t want to be on any other horse. She is a real show off and just loves everyone watching her. It really does give her an extra spark and it shows in her results. I am incredibly proud of her.”

She adores riding into the ring to compete on both of her mares, so much so that she feels she could almost compete with her eyes shut. “Cameo is such an awesome horse, she would do it, and we are just so in synch.”

Their best win of the season came at Rotorua in the open high points when they scored 90% - a feat they repeated numerous times.

Penny Borthwick (Masterton) heads out of ponies on a high having taken the quinella in the Country TV Pony Grand Prix Series with her superstar team Rednalhgih Cowan and Foxden’s Merlot.

It is the second time on the trot the teen has finished first and second in the prestigious pony series but last year it was Foxden’s Merlot in front with Rednalhgih Cowan in second. Penny also won the Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider aboard Double J Breeze On.

The EvoEvents Horse Grand Prix Series went the way of Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) aboard Waitangi Skynet, with Ben Weir (Auckland) riding off with the FMG Young Rider Series. Lucy Fell (Palmerston North) and Faratona STS won the Harrison Lane Pro-Am Rider Series, with the Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider going to Ashley Johnston (Whangarei) with Miss Vee NZPH.

Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) was the star of the age group series, winning the UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series aboard Anouk G Z and the Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old on Lord Axel GNZ.

Logan Massie’s (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z won the EquiBreed Leading Stallion while Carissa McCall (Auckland) and Picasso MVNZ won the ESNZ Eight-Year-Old Series crown, and Sarah Dixon (Dunedin) the Main-Events Tertiary Challenge. The TiES Jumping Series award went to Kate Beattie (Outram) aboard SmartyMarty, with Elyza McDonald (Masterton) and De Silver Lining taking the TiES Newcomer Award.

In the show hunter arena, Emily McMaster (Greytown) and Onetai Cover Girl won both the Aniwell Cat C High Points Series and the Big on Writing Pony Equitation Series. Olivia Woodward (Palmerston North) and Whittaker II took out the Sport Horse Junior High Points Series, Lauren Mitchell (Kumeu) and her well performed Craighaven Black Heart the ESNZ Show Hunter Junior Equitation, Lucy Oliver (Peka Peka) with Mr Miko Choo the Bay of Plenty and Waikato Show Hunter Groups 12 & Under Equitation Series, Anna Smith (Wyndham) and Starlight Smarda rode off with the Fiber Fresh Cat B High Points, and the Vero Insurance Cat A High Points went the way of Summer Roy (Gore) aboard Afallons Royal Salute. The TiES Show Hunter Award was won by Kylie Lyders (Ashburton) aboard Volonte 11.

The series final show marks the end the season for the nation’s showjumpers and show hunter competitors.

For full results, head to www.evoevents.co.nz