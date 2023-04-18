Tritium and Jump Charging Partner to Propel EV Charger Deployment in New Zealand

Tritium DCFC Limited, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a strategic partnership with Jump Charging, a green energy charging and fuel infrastructure business, to expand access to fast charging infrastructure in New Zealand.

The rate of EV adoption continues to grow in New Zealand and charging infrastructure will need to grow to meet the increasing demand. Nearly 20% of the 100,000 light vehicles sold in 2022 in New Zealand were battery electric, and the country is on its way to achieving its 2050 net-zero emissions reduction goals. However, as of December 2022, there were only approximately 350 public charging stations in the country, or just one charging station for every 200 EVs registered in New Zealand. To address this gap, the New Zealand government has plans to expand on its initial vision for nationwide coverage of DC fast chargers every 75 kilometres along state highways. As part of this investment, the government is prioritising high-powered public charging hubs to match the rapidly growing number and increased requirements of electric vehicles and their drivers.

Jump Charging, a new Tritium distributor and service partner for New Zealand, is committed to further expanding access to publicly available charging in the country to accelerate decarbonisation of the transport sector. The company is developing their network with Tritium fast chargers at its core, and is planning to implement an initial 20 fast charging hubs at key locations followed by the rapid deployment of further sites nationwide.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter emphasised that EV charging installation, maintenance, and education are crucial steps to helping New Zealand reach its 2050 net-zero emissions reduction goals, which were announced last year in the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan.

“Innovation is critical to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future. The skid-mounted solution for rapid installation of fast charging stations developed by Jump Charging is a prime example of the innovative technology solutions needed to creatively address the demand for EV charging infrastructure in New Zealand,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “By providing cutting-edge charging technology as well as maintenance, training, and support for our partners, we are committed to building a comprehensive and reliable EV charging ecosystem that will help New Zealand reach its net-zero emissions reduction goals."

Focused on the development of a reliable, purpose-built charging network of strategically located infrastructure, Jump Charging’s mantra of “fast, accessible, and visible” illustrates their commitment to ensuring all electric vehicle drivers have adequate access to charging. The company offers its customers flexible purchase, lease, and partnership models, and they manage and maintain all sites on the Jump Charging network to ensure a reliable and consistent level of service for all electric vehicles. The first of these sites is an EV charging hub at the new Agritech Business Park in Rakaia, Canterbury. The first stage of this project will include two of Tritium’s modular 150kW fast chargers, each capable of simultaneous vehicle charging to service both passenger and fleet vehicles on site.

In addition to expanding their network, Jump Charging is creating innovative solutions to solve charging demand issues. The company has created a portable, skid-mounted solution for charging station installation, that is designed to be used with Tritium’s 75kW award-winning modular fast charger, enabling swift deployment in service locations experiencing increases in EV charging demand due to seasonality, specialist events, construction projects, or emergency situations. Adding to its flexibility, the design enables connection to either a standard 400V system or alternatively a high voltage 11kV supply through the inclusion of an onboard transformer.

Jump Charging director Alex Watson commented, “At Jump Charging, our goal is to move New Zealand away from fossil fuels, so choosing a proven EV fast charging partner we could rely on was crucial. We are proud to partner with Tritium, as we know that their DC fast chargers are world-leading in both quality and reliability. In addition, their training program has provided our team with exceptional knowledge to confidently manage and service our customers.”

Jump Charging is an authorised Tritium service agent, allowing the Jump Charging team to provide specialist EV support services to its customers and across its own national network.

The Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF), administered by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA), provided co-funding for both the Agritech Business Park EV charging hub and for the development of the portable, skid-mounted fast charging solution. The EECA was established under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2000 to encourage and support energy efficiency, as well as provide co-funding for technology development like Jump Charging’s skid-mounted charging station.