Final days to apply for He Toka Tū Moana – Toi Moana Environmental Scholarship

BAY OF PLENTY

Up to $10,000 is available for students through the He Toka Tū Moana Scholarship.

Funded through the Bay of Plenty Regional Council the scholarship was established in 2017 to recognise and support students who are undertaking study, research or training that aligns with the enhancement and protection of our Taiao (environment).

Toi Moana Tumu Herenga Tangata Kataraina O’Brien said the scholarship was an amazing opportunity for those that need a level of financial support.

“Our goal at Toi Moana is to protect and enhance our environment and one way of doing that is by supporting others who are working to do the same.

Ms O’Brien said the scholarship encourages mātauranga Māori research and education for tangata whenua to have a deeper understanding of the land, not only for themselves but for their hapū and iwi, and the wider community.

Applications are open until 14 May 2023, an extension from the original date of April 30.

To find out more about the scholarship or to apply visit: https://www.boprc.govt.nz/living-in-the-bay/community-funding/he-toka-tu-moana