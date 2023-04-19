VADR Media Acquires Innovative AI Anti-Cheat Technology, Szuperchess, for Checkmate.live Platform

AUCKLAND

VADR Media is excited to announce the acquisition of European-based Szuperchess, a company renowned for its groundbreaking AI Gaze tracking Anti-Cheat technology, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition comes in tandem with Checkmate.live's recent partnership with Tencent Cloud, paving the way for a new era of fair play in the online chess and gaming world.



VADR Managing Director John McRae stated, "When we initiated the project, we identified the issue of cheating in online chess as a significant fair play and business risk, especially with cash prize pools being added into the equation. After considerable efforts by our team, the acquisition of Szuperchess, partnerships with key governance bodies and our newly minted partnership with Tencent Cloud, we're ready to bring the fight to those who don't play fair."



Szuperchess's innovative AI and computer vision-based technology has been billed the "Zoom for chess tournaments," as it monitors players in real-time during competitive matches to ensure a level playing field. The acquisition aligns perfectly with VADR Media's development of Checkmate.live, an esports-first chess tournament and broadcasting platform that uses cutting-edge technology to enable players of all skill levels to compete for cash prizes, credits, and collectibles.



Joan Buch Prades, Founder of Szuperchess, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Our proprietary technology gives Checkmate a significant competitive edge and the ability to scale cash tournaments globally. Szuperchess has been battle-tested by grandmasters across multiple tournaments, and I'm excited to join their AI and integrity team and help expand its capabilities."



Checkmate's commitment to fair play extends beyond chess, with plans to implement the acquired technology in mind sports, video games, igaming, and metaverse projects. VADR, a member of the Esports Integrity Commission, has also secured an exclusive partnership with the Asian Chess Federation and Arab Esports Federation, establishing Checkmate as their exclusive tournament platform, data, and broadcast partner. The two international Federations represent 73 national chess and esports Federations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East (and GCC) and Oceania.



The strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, a global leader in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, media services, gaming, and anti-cheat protection, will further bolster Checkmate's mission to promote fair play in chess and beyond. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's services and technical expertise, both parties plan to accelerate chess as an esport and ensure the integrity of the competitive play.



Recent high-profile cheating allegations, such as the Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann incident, have highlighted the need for effective real-time anti-cheat solutions.



Stephen Hanna, Director of Global Strategy and Partnerships at the Esports Integrity Commission, added, "The VADR team have shown that they are gearing up to be leaders in promoting integrity measures in chess and online, and we are delighted to be working with them to bring fair play and true competitive integrity to casual and tournaments."