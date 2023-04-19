The Surprising Health Benefits of Regular Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning

AUCKLAND

Many homeowners may not realise the significant impact that regular carpet and upholstery cleaning can have on their health. While clean carpets and upholstery undoubtedly improve a home's appearance, recent studies have shown that they also offer a range of health benefits, from reducing allergies and respiratory problems to improving overall indoor air quality.

Che Boielle, Director of Klever Carpet Cleaning, a leading carpet, upholstery cleaning, and stain removal company in Auckland, sheds light on this often-overlooked aspect of home maintenance. "Many people are unaware that carpets and upholstery can act as reservoirs for allergens, bacteria, and other harmful particles," says Che. "By investing in regular professional cleaning, homeowners can create a healthier living environment for their families and reduce the risk of illness."

One of the primary health benefits of regular carpet and upholstery cleaning is a reduction in allergens. Carpets and upholstery tend to trap allergens such as dust mites, pet dander, and pollen, which can lead to allergy symptoms and respiratory issues. Regular professional cleaning can effectively remove these allergens, providing relief for allergy sufferers and improving overall respiratory health.

Carpets and upholstery can also harbour harmful bacteria and germs. These microorganisms can contribute to a range of health problems, from minor skin irritations to more severe illnesses. By thoroughly cleaning carpets and upholstery, homeowners can significantly reduce the number of harmful bacteria in their homes, thereby lowering the risk of infection.

Mould and mildew are other common concerns for homeowners, particularly in damp environments. When left unchecked, mould and mildew can cause respiratory issues and exacerbate existing health conditions such as asthma. Regular carpet and upholstery cleaning can help prevent the growth of mould and mildew, keeping homes healthier and safer.

"Another often-overlooked benefit of regular carpet and upholstery cleaning is the improvement in indoor air quality," adds Che. "Carpets and upholstery act as filters, trapping dust, dirt, and other airborne particles. Over time, these particles can be released back into the air, reducing the overall air quality in the home. Regular professional cleaning helps to remove these particles, leading to cleaner and fresher air."

Clean carpets and upholstery can also contribute to better mental health. A clean and well-maintained home environment can have a positive effect on mood and stress levels. By keeping carpets and upholstery clean, homeowners can create a more pleasant living space that promotes relaxation and well-being.

"Regular carpet and upholstery cleaning is an investment in your family's health," says Che. "By working with a professional cleaning company like Klever Carpet Cleaning, you can ensure that your home is not only visually appealing but also a safe and healthy environment for your loved ones."