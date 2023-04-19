Cattle suffering on mud farm as they await Timaru Port's final livestock export

TIMARU

Disturbing footage has emerged showing thousands of cattle living in mud, due to be loaded onto a live export ship this week. The cattle are in pre-export quarantine near Pleasant Point, which is little more than a mud farm.

The cattle will be the last to leave Timaru port before the ban on live export by sea comes into effect on 30 th April. Livestock export ship Dareen is due to arrive at Timaru Port today.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the living conditions are disgraceful.

"This footage is a cruel reminder that the ban on live export cannot come soon enough," says Ashton.

"It’s bad enough these animals are being forced to endure a long and traumatic sea journey to a country with animal welfare standards far below New Zealand’s. But to add insult to injury, they’re forced to live in disgusting conditions while they wait."

"There is no shade or shelter to protect them from the harsh elements or grass to graze one. These animals have no option but to lay in the mud."

Earlier today, the National Party announced they would overturn the ban on live export if elected to Government later this year.

"We’re extremely disappointed by the National Party’s policy on live export. No amount of tinkering will make live export acceptable, and this footage barely scratches the surface of just how much these animals suffer."

"This is a sobering reminder of just how much New Zealand needs to re-evaluate the way it treats farmed animals and how important it is for the ban to remain in place."