Bee+ Launches Exclusive and Rare Manuka Honey with UMF Rating of 30+

New Zealand based Manuka honey manufacturer Bee+ today launched an exclusive new product, an extraordinarily rare manuka honey with a UMF rating of 30+. UMF stands for Unique Manuka Factor and refers to the purity and intensity of the honey, along with its famous array of health benefits including improved healing and immunity.

The high price point propels the humble manuka into the same realm as other elite international delicacies, such as Penfold’s Grange, Beluga caviar and Italian White Truffles. What’s more the special honey is extremely rare, with only 1500 jars being produced.

It’s the unique climate and geography of New Zealand’s North Island region that helps to create the world's highest density natural manuka forest, with up to 1 million trees. The pollen content of manuka in this secret forest location is unparalleled, honey is harvested during an extremely short window - the manuka tree flowers for only a few weeks each year. The increased nectar content during the flowering event is reflected in the quality and intensity of the resulting honey and enables beekeepers to produce manuka with higher than normal purity levels.

The precious honey is of such value that the Beekeepers track each hive around the clock using GPS and use helicopters to ensure safe transportation of the hives from the manuka forest to their processing base at Lake Taupo. Once on the ground, the honey is harvested by hand to ensure freshness and minimise the chance of any form of pollution entering the supply chain.

The Bee+ Manuka Honey products are available from VTN Store with modest UMF rated honey available from around $30.