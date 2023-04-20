New Baya Collection - Crafted for living, crafted for life.

New Baya Collection out now at luxurylinen.co.nz

Your home is who you are. It’s a reflection of your voice. Where every texture, pattern, and colour speaks volumes. Whatever you want your home to say, you can say it with Baya.

Each home has its own story. Tell yours with the latest seasonal collection from Baya available now at Luxurylinen.

Baya have designed a stunning new collection of products, ready for you to create authentic, harmonious spaces, that will stand the test of time.

As the nights draw longer, cocoon yourself inside with the new season’s inviting combinations of texture and colour. Take time to unwind with the subtly updated trends and super soft new throw collections. Complete your space with newly released, exquisitely woven floor rugs. Crafted for living and crafted for life.

Abstract shapes are captured with quiet elegance in the raw sophisticated cushions of Amelie and Benny. Designed to inspire and enrich the spaces surrounding you, rich autumnal tones are expressed in visible brushstrokes to create a refined and timeless aesthetic.

Add a pared-back accent to your space with the lightweight softness of the new Altona throw collection. Finely woven from a blend of wool and recycled polyester, the solid colour and delicate fringe edge makes this piece easy to style into most interior schemes. The perfect throw for adding warmth and contrast to interior spaces.

Invite the landscape inside with the evocative hand-painted design of the Aurelia cushion. Topographical forms are captured in a serene colour palette that creates a sense of calm and promotes wellbeing.

Cocoon yourself in the deep, plush pile of the new Pele faux fur collection. Centered on a comforting colour palette, these sumptuous pieces are designed to add a tactile, cosy aesthetic to your space.