Splore Festival tickets on sale 9am Friday 21 April

AUCKLAND

Fans can snap up tickets to the dynamic three-day beachside festival on 23-25 February 2024. General admission tickets go on sale this Friday with first tier tickets expected to sell quickly.

A defining characteristic of the festival is Splore’s location – Auckland’s Tapapakanga Regional Park, a beautiful coastal setting 70km SE of the CBD. Swimming while listening to a favourite band on the main stage is a unique and memorable experience. The stunning park, dotted with contemporary visual art and a collection of magical light installations, provides festival-goers with the opportunity to party and camp in beautiful surroundings.

Ngāti Whanaunga and Ngāti Pāoa iwi open each festival with a well attended powhiri that welcomes international artists to their ancestral home.

The festival is known for its diverse and eclectic music program, with a focus on showcasing emerging music artists alongside established international performers. In addition to live music and DJs, the festival showcases a variety of performance artists – most notably in the Saturday night cabaret, visual art installations, panel discussions, wellness practices and workshops.

Performance artists create a playful vibe and this zone called The Naked Eye is a popular part of the festival's program. The Saturday night cabaret ranges from burlesque and comedy to circus and riské acts that have a playful and cheeky edge.

There’s space to breathe and take a break from the festival bustle with relaxation, mindfulness, and physical wellness at the Wendy’s Wellness zone. Attendees can take in a yoga class or workshop, or book in for a healing modality like massage or reiki .

Kids are well catered for at the Rumpus Room – a dedicated space that is programmed just for the little ones. The festival is family friendly and has family only camping zones.

Splore is well known for leading the way as a sustainable event. The festival minimises its environmental impact with its leave no trace policy and is a carbon zero event.

The audience wears an array of costumes that become part of the entertainment. Splore is an inclusive, safe and immersive experience that combines music, art, performance and wellness set amongst one of Aotearoa’s beautiful landscapes.

Key Facts:

Date: 8am Friday 23 February – 5pm Sunday 25 February

Location: Tāpapakanga Regional Park, 95 Deerys Road,

Camping: Free camping included in general admission tickets

Camping upgrades: will open later in the year

Ticket prices

Youth: $220

Adult: $385

Kids 12 and under are free

Website: Splore.net

Instagram: @splorefestival

Facebook: Splorefestival