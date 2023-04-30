JV Technologies unveils new website

AUCKLAND

The Auckland-based company, JV Technologies, has announced the launch of their new website that offers security alarm and smart home services to customers in the area.

With a focus on providing the best home technology solutions, JV Technologies specialises in various services, including TV installation, security alarms, CCTV camera, smart gates, smart pergolas, smart home lighting, and more. The company prides itself on using only the highest-quality surveillance cameras available in New Zealand, to ensure customers have maximum security and peace of mind.

