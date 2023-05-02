New Domain Name Commissioner: Barbara Pearse

The Domain Name Commission and InternetNZ is delighted to announce the appointment of Barbara Pearse as the new Domain Name Commissioner.

Barbara will join the Domain Name Commission with extensive leadership, governance and oversight experience across multiple industries, mainly regulated entities and financial services.

Most recently, Barbara has been the Head of Monitoring and Oversight, Supervision for the Financial Markets Authority (FMA). The FMA regulates New Zealand’s financial markets.

Barbara’s first day at the Domain Name Commission is 1 May.

