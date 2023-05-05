Annual number of homes consented down 7.9 percent

There were 46,924 new homes consented in the year ended March 2023, down 7.9 percent compared with the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



In the year ended March 2023, there were 19,668 stand-alone houses consented, down 23 percent compared with the year ended March 2022. There were 27,256 multi-unit homes consented, up 6.6 percent over the same period.



Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.



“The decreasing number of stand-alone houses consented has been largely offset by the growing number of multi-unit homes for most of 2022,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.