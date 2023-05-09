Unlock the Power of SEO in Shopify: The Ultimate Guide to Skyrocket Your E-commerce Success by Bonito Web Design & Digital Studio

When you are seeking to promote online, you have to address the essential problem of how to get customers to discover your store. The answer is to use search engine optimization (SEO) to improve the search engine ranking of your store and help customers find your products. This includes taking steps in your Shopify admin to help search engines understand your store and content. To optimize your store's SEO, keywords play an essential role.

You need to find out which keywords your customers would likely use to discover your products and use them in webpage titles, image ALT text, meta descriptions, and webpage content. Page titles should match the content of the page, and meta descriptions should describe the text shown in search engine results. Optimizing the webpage structure of your online store is another SEO technique. You need to optimize your online store menus, use descriptive file names for your images, and use descriptive link text for internal links.

Submitting your store's sitemap to Google is another method to enhance your SEO. Before submitting, you need to verify your website with Google to ensure you are the rightful owner. You can also hide a specific webpage from search engines using a file called robots.txt.

