Floaties and Scum dissolved in Effluent Ponds using HydroBoost

While there is considerable focus on farmer activities and environmental footprints, the HydroBoost technology is one tool to help make a difference to effluent pond management in a cost-effective way. The technology, developed by an ex-farmer in New Zealand, has been proven across a number of farms throughout the country.

While the clearing of floaties and scum is visually appealing and an excellent demonstration of the HydroBoost technology on effluent ponds, there are additional benefits for farmers. The technology;

Has shown to reduce NPK concentrations – apply more stored effluent with potentially less leaching through the soil profile or apply less and keep within N limits

Has shown to reduce blockages in effluent applications systems

Potentially lifts pasture growth even further – studies have shown that HydroBoost in irrigation lines have improved pasture growth by up to 19%

Does not require any chemicals at all

Has a low environmental footprint – it only requires a 24vDC power supply

Three Effluent Pond Examples

Example 1

A 2,500m2 lined effluent pond (picture included with article) started developing a crust from Oct 2022. As each week progressed, the crust became thicker with birds walking across the growing vegetation. It was clogging the pond up and could have been a costly exercise to clean. A HydroBoost unit was installed at the beginning of March 2023. Within 21 days, the crust had mostly dissolved. Watch the video at this address. After 9 weeks, the pond surface was 95% clear.

Example 2

This effluent pond, (roughly 1,800m2 surface) had a HydroBoost unit installed in Feb 2022. It was working well until a power surge to the Dairy Farm damaged the HydroBoost unit in Nov 2022. With the HydroBoost not operational, scum and floaties built up on the pond surface. A new HydroBoost unit was installed in Feb and within 15 days, the scum and floaties had dissolved. Watch the video at this address.

Example 3

This Clip Tank effluent pond was congealed with effluent to the extent that vegetation was growing up to 0.4m in height on the crust surface. There was no option for any mechanical intervention and as such, the tank was left to fester. A HydroBoost unit was installed and within 12 days, the crust had broken and dissolved. Watch the video at this address - Watch the video on our web site.

