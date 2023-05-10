Superhero launches in New Zealand

Superhero, a leading Australian share trading and superannuation platform has today expanded to New Zealand.

From today, New Zealand investors will be able to invest in Australian and U.S. listed stocks with the ability to trade New Zealand stocks to be made available in the coming months.

CEO and co-founder of Superhero, John Winters said, “We are incredibly proud and excited to be launching Superhero in New Zealand today. We know that New Zealand is a population of incredibly engaged investors and we can’t wait to support them in growing their wealth.”

Priced competitively, Superhero will offer some of the lowest brokerage and foreign exchange fees for Australian and U.S. trading including:

$0 brokerage for U.S trades + 0.5% FX fees

A$5 brokerage for Australian trades + 0.5% FX fees

“Since launching in late 2020, Superhero’s focus has been value and providing better options than what the incumbents have offered investors – and we’re excited to do the same in New Zealand. Our goal is to give investors in New Zealand the opportunity to invest without prohibitive costs or complicated pricing models,” said Mr Winters.

NZ investors will also have access to Superhero’s comprehensive portfolio reporting features to support them during tax time as well as real time currency transfers and access to Superhero’s referral program.

Investors who sign up and fund their Superhero Wallets NZD$100 or more before 31 May 2023 will also receive US$10 of Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Superhero’s CTO and co-founder, Wayne Baskin said, “It’s very important to us that our investors in New Zealand have the same great experience as our Aussie investors. It’s part of the reason we’ve invested so strongly in our technology, to ensure we’re building a platform that we can add features to meet the needs of modern investors.

“For us at Superhero, our goal is to grant all Australians and New Zealanders access to investing opportunities, regardless of age, status, income or circumstance. We want to keep costs down and provide a user-friendly platform on which investors can grow their wealth,” concluded Mr Baskin.