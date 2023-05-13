Rescue Operation Update: Shiling Vessel Under Tow by Skandi Emerald

The Shiling is now connected to the ocean going tug the Skandi Emerald

At 8.27 AM 12 May, the Shiling, a Singaporean flagged vessel put out a request for assistance, after it lost power and steering.

The vessel is situated about 22 nautical miles North North-West of Farewell Spit.

At 11 am 12 May, it put out a mayday call, due to the vessel rolling severely in heavy seas.

The Skandi Emerald arrived on scene at 4.27 PM, and started connecting up with the Shiling at 4.42 PM.

The vessel is under tow by the Skandi Emerald and is now sitting into wind.

The mayday call has now been lifted and rescue response assets are being released.

The Skandi Emerald will tow the Shiling to a safe location, where it can anchor and be assessed for repair.

A Maritime New Zealand Incident Response Team which was stood up to manage the incident will continue to monitor the situation. A Maritime NZ investigation is underway.

This will be the final update unless anything changes.

