Tragic Building Fire in Wellington Claims Multiple Lives

WELLINGTON CITY

Fire and Emergency can confirm multiple fatalities have occurred at the building fire in Wellington.

District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt says his thoughts are with the families of those that have been lost.

"This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

There are still a number of people unaccounted for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, can not be confirmed at this time.

Crews remain on the scene this morning to complete mopping up work. There is a potential threat of roof collapse, so crews are working in a way to manage this risk.

Nick Pyatt says a fire like this is rare.

"This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us."

Welfare support will be available for all Fire and Emergency personnel involved in this incident.

