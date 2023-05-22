Resilience is part of powering up recovery

NAPIER

Twenty-one ‘powerful’ heavy weights have arrived in Napier to help with any future extreme weather events and their impacts.

Generators in a range of sizes were ordered from a leading manufacturer in France directly after the 2020 flooding events and have now arrived in the Bay.

Russell Bond, Executive Director of Infrastructure for Napier City Council, explains the generators play a vital role in ensuring Napier has improved resilience across its three waters services.

“We can never just build back, we have to make sure we are adding strength, back-up, and innovation at every point so we can be better in all areas,” says Russell. “By adding these generators to our inventory we can bolster our pump stations and have flexibility when we need it.”

Some of the generators will be installed at Napier’s stormwater pump stations, while the smaller ‘jennys’ will add greater resilience to smaller wastewater stations.