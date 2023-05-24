Repeat offender angler pleads guilty to four charges

TIMARU

A repeat offender dealt with by Fish & Game was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling $3,530 in the Timaru District Court for multiple sports fishing offences committed at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canals.

The hydro canal fishery is the most popular freshwater sports fishery in New Zealand.

Tare Tare of Ashburton pleaded guilty to four charges against the Conservation Act in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, 17 May.

Tare was convicted of: fishing without a sports fishing licence; providing false and misleading information to a ranger; exceeding the daily bag limit; and continuing to fish after having already taken a daily bag.

Tare’s offending was detected during a night-time compliance operation undertaken by Fish & Game Rangers during Labour Weekend 2022.

Tare claimed he held a valid sports fish licence; however, subsequent enquires showed this to be false. Tare was also found to have exceeded his daily bag limit of two sports fish and was still fishing when approached by Fish & Game Rangers.

In determining the penalty, Community Magistrate O’Brien took into consideration Tare’s previous history of similar offending, which took place only four years ago.

Every person fishing for sports fish, including trout and salmon, is required under the Conservation Act to purchase and hold a valid sports fishing licence.

Daily bag limits are set by Fish & Game to ensure the sustainability of the fishing resource for future generations; anglers who exceed bag limits put sustainability at risk.

Central South Island Compliance Coordinator Hamish Stevens said, "While it was disappointing our rangers encountered repeat offending, this result sends a clear message to those who flout the rules that offending of this nature will be taken seriously by the Courts".

"Anglers who are tempted to break the rules or fish without a sports fishing licence need to realise they are risking criminal conviction and fines."

