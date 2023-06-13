Snowplanet is Auckland's Coolest Night Activity

AUCKLAND

As the sun sets and the city lights flicker on, Snowplanet, New Zealand’s only indoor snow resort, transforms into Auckland’s coolest destination for night-time adventure and entertainment.

Snowplanet's unique offering brings the thrill of a winter wonderland to life, any time of the year, day or night. The iconic venue is buzzing with an exhilarating energy under the night sky, offering a remarkable mix of entertainment, dining, and an extensive range of snow sports activities.

Whether it's shredding down the slopes on a snowboard, honing ski skills, or simply enjoying a snowball fight or building a snowman, Snowplanet's pristine, real-snow environment provides endless fun. The venue caters to snow sport enthusiasts of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. As the lights dim and the stars twinkle, Snowplanet becomes a mesmerising snowy landscape perfect for a memorable night out.

"Snowplanet offers a unique and exciting option for those seeking an alternative to Auckland's traditional night scene. The resort is perfect for families, friends, and even corporate events. We're committed to providing a fun-filled experience that allows guests to enjoy winter sports without leaving the city."

Complementing its snow-based activities, Snowplanet also offers mouth-watering dining options at their onsite 7Summits Restaurant and Bar. Overlooking the snow dome, guests can indulge in a delicious meal or a warming hot chocolate, making Snowplanet a full-package destination for a perfect night out.

Auckland's vibrant night scene just got cooler, and it's all thanks to Snowplanet. For an unforgettable evening of laughter, excitement and snow-filled fun, make sure to put Snowplanet at the top of your must-do list.

About Snowplanet

Snowplanet is New Zealand's only year-round indoor snow resort. Located in Silverdale, Auckland, Snowplanet offers a variety of snow sports activities, rental equipment, coaching sessions, and a restaurant and bar, providing the ultimate snow experience for people of all ages and abilities.