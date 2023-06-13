infonews.co.nz
TOURISM

Snowplanet is Auckland's Coolest Night Activity

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 5:07PM
By Auckland News
As the sun sets and the city lights flicker on, Snowplanet, New Zealand’s only indoor snow resort, transforms into Auckland’s coolest destination for night-time adventure and entertainment.

Snowplanet's unique offering brings the thrill of a winter wonderland to life, any time of the year, day or night. The iconic venue is buzzing with an exhilarating energy under the night sky, offering a remarkable mix of entertainment, dining, and an extensive range of snow sports activities.

Whether it's shredding down the slopes on a snowboard, honing ski skills, or simply enjoying a snowball fight or building a snowman, Snowplanet's pristine, real-snow environment provides endless fun. The venue caters to snow sport enthusiasts of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. As the lights dim and the stars twinkle, Snowplanet becomes a mesmerising snowy landscape perfect for a memorable night out.

"Snowplanet offers a unique and exciting option for those seeking an alternative to Auckland's traditional night scene. The resort is perfect for families, friends, and even corporate events. We're committed to providing a fun-filled experience that allows guests to enjoy winter sports without leaving the city."

Complementing its snow-based activities, Snowplanet also offers mouth-watering dining options at their onsite 7Summits Restaurant and Bar. Overlooking the snow dome, guests can indulge in a delicious meal or a warming hot chocolate, making Snowplanet a full-package destination for a perfect night out.

Auckland's vibrant night scene just got cooler, and it's all thanks to Snowplanet. For an unforgettable evening of laughter, excitement and snow-filled fun, make sure to put Snowplanet at the top of your must-do list.

About Snowplanet

Snowplanet is New Zealand's only year-round indoor snow resort. Located in Silverdale, Auckland, Snowplanet offers a variety of snow sports activities, rental equipment, coaching sessions, and a restaurant and bar, providing the ultimate snow experience for people of all ages and abilities.

