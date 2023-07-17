New Zealand Businesses Set to Thrive in Hybrid and Remote Work Era with Comprehensive Digital Tools

As hybrid and remote work arrangements become increasingly prevalent, the need for the right set of tools to navigate this new norm has become crucial. Our aim is to help New Zealand businesses leverage these tools to boost collaboration, productivity, and engagement, while broadening their reach to an international talent pool.

Clear communication is fundamental in remote and hybrid teams. Video conferencing solutions like Cisco WebEx and instant messaging platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams can bridge the distance, fostering an atmosphere of integrated teamwork and seamless collaboration.

Moreover, the strategic use of project management tools such as Asana, Trello, and Basecamp centralises task assignments and tracks progress effectively. Combined with cloud-based file sharing and storage platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Microsoft OneDrive, these tools ensure everyone stays aligned and informed.

Virtual team meetings and brainstorming sessions, made possible by reliable video conferencing solutions, play a crucial role in nurturing creativity and fostering team unity. Effective time management, facilitated by tools like Toggl or Harvest, can track work hours and productivity, leading to operational efficiency.

A significant aspect of successful hybrid and remote working cultures is nurturing employee engagement and well-being. Casual communication platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams can foster a sense of camaraderie, while wellness platforms like Calm or Headspace help ensure a balanced work-life routine.

Systematic onboarding and training using platforms like TalentLMS or Udemy for Business can streamline the induction and continued professional development of team members in a remote setting.

Recognising the growing relevance of hybrid and remote work, we encourage New Zealand businesses to embrace these tools. Establishing a reliable video conferencing system through a partnership with an experienced AV installation company can greatly enhance remote and hybrid work environments.