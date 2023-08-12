Rotary Curry Night & Auction

HAMILTON

The Rotary Club of Fairfield in Hamilton is to host a Charity ‘Curry Night’ and Auction on Thursday, 21st September 2023 at the Waikato Indian Association Centre, Duke Street, Frankton.

The event aims to raise funds for the building of a Children’s Hospice in Kathmandu, Nepal. The evening starts at 6.00pm – providing an opportunity for guests to mix and mingle and to place a bid for a wide range of Silent Auction items on display. The Hospice Nepal Project Team are delighted with the number and quality of items on offer for the Auction.

A cash bar will be operating and a Curry Buffet style Dinner provided by members of The Waikato Indian Association in Hamilton is included in your ticket.

We are truly excited to announce that New Zealand Cricketing legend Ross Taylor will be our Guest speaker on stage for a fast-paced twenty-minute Q&A session talking about his cricketing life and career.

The evening will also host a Silent Auction and Raffle and be rounded off with a Live Auction of high quality items with Harcourt’s outstanding auctioneer, Campbell Scott.

Your Ticket of $75:00 includes a Curry Buffet, dessert, entertainment and a generous donation to Project Hospice Nepal.

To Book, contact on-line booking: www.trybooking.co.nz/KIQ

Further information: http://eepurl.com/iwehes