18,000 Allied health workers receive significant pay equity offer

Today about 18,000 health workers in more than 100 Allied professions - including physiotherapists, social workers, and laboratory scientists - are being offered a proposed pay equity settlement to honour the true value of the work they do.

Most people covered by this claim will receive a pay increase of around 20 per cent, should the offer be accepted.

Allied health workers will meet with their union this week to discuss the claim. They will vote to endorse or decline the offer by October 13.

The offer follows a pay equity process instigated by the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi in 2018. It is the result of a rigorous, five-year-long pay equity investigation that proved Allied health workers pay and conditions’ have not accurately reflected their skills and responsibilities.

"This offer is of huge significance to people in our health system who work tirelessly to care for our communities’ health, but have too often been overlooked," says PSA Equal Pay Organiser Will Matthews.

"At a time when our health system is under strain, this recognition of people who are crucial to specialist and holistic healthcare is a necessary and much needed solution.

"Health workers have organised and stood up for themselves to achieve this. Ultimately, they will be the ones to decide to accept or reject this offer in the coming weeks."

As well as correcting wages, the proposed settlement includes a new pay progression system that would reduce barriers for people in advanced positions to advancing their careers by recognising expertise that comes with specialisation.

Further information:

The PSA represents over 11,000 workers in the Allied, Public Health, Scientific and Technical (APHST) professions. There are about 18,000 APHST workers in Te Whatu Ora nationwide.

This group includes people in more than 100 occupations, including Anaesthetic Technicians, Social Workers, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Laboratory Technicians, Pharmacists, and Alcohol and Drug Clinicians.

This is one of several pay equity claims aiming to reduce gender-based pay discrimination in the health sector. Care and support workers who deliver healthcare in communities are still waiting for their claim to be settled.