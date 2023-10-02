Opportunity for the community to shape the future use of Mount Iron in Wānaka

WANAKA

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is calling on the Wānaka and Upper Clutha community to get involved and share their ideas for how they want to use, enjoy and manage Mount Iron Recreation Reserve to meet the needs of residents and visitors now and for generations to come.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Kenneth Bailey said Council staff were working to develop a draft Reserve Management Plan for the local landmark, and that public insight was vital to planning how the recently acquired land should be used, managed, and preserved.

“As the new proud owners and guardians of this cherished and popular place, it’s really important we hear from different groups and people from across our community to understand their future vision for Mount Iron and Little Mount Iron,” said Mr Bailey.

“We want to know what it is you love about the area, what you’d like to see made available on the reserve, and what we as Council need to protect and maintain to ensure this space continues to play a significant part in the community’s recreational and ecological aspirations.”

An online map to drop pins on and share ideas is now available on QLDC’s Let’s Talk website, and these early thoughts shared by the community will help guide the development of the draft Reserve Management Plan for Mount Iron Recreational Reserve.

Several community engagement sessions are also planned for late October and early November for those interested in talking to Council’s Parks & Reserves staff in person and exploring what it is they value most about Mount Iron.

Community insights will then be reviewed and considered before a draft Reserve Management Plan is shared with the public in May 2024.

Mr Bailey added that Reserve Management Plans are used by Council to detail the rules and regulations for different public spaces, and help with day-to-day and long-term decisions on how reserves and open spaces are used, managed, and developed.

“Now is the perfect time to get involved in the process and tell us your ideas both big and small. I’d encourage everyone in Wānaka and the Upper Clutha to set aside a few minutes of their day to join the conversation about Mount Iron, what it is now, and what it could be in the future,” said Mr Bailey.

Early insights to help inform the draft Mount Iron Reserve Management Plan will close at 5.00pm on Monday 20 November 2023.