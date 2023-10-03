Awesome Themed Backgrounds free with Kids Photo Booth Hire

Get Flashed Photo Booth is now offering themed Backgrounds for free with every Kids Photo Booth Hire.

Your kid’s birthday party only happens once a year. Many parents had to make the difficult decision to cancel last year’s celebration. After so many months of social distancing, celebrations have never felt more important.

While the pandemic is far from over, there is finally light on the horizon. Kids’ birthdays are back.

From wow décor to imaginative themes, kids’ birthday party trends have us excited in 2022. Bring on the cupcakes, and let’s get these birthday parties started.

There are so many options one can choose to celebrate a birthday or a special occasion. You don’t even need a reason to get together with friends; having a theme party and bringing it to life is enough.

Get Flashed has introduced a range of backdrops that comes FREE as part of the photo booth hire package.

They are themes set around the TV and online shows that kids love. Like Bluey, Paw Patrol, and PJ Mask. Or Movies like Luca, Encanto and Frozen. And of course, there are some included due to being super cute.

Originally published at https://getflashed.co.nz on August 3, 2022.