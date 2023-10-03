It's Lime to Vote! Lime to the Polls debuts in New Zealand

Lime is offering a 50% discount on e-scooter and e-bike rides to and from voting centres for Election Day from 2 October - 14 October through their program, Lime to the Polls.

When early voting opened on Monday October 2nd, New Zealand riders were able to choose sustainable travel to the polls and use the code VOTENZ2023 to receive a 50% discount on their return trip. This is part of Lime’s global effort to reduce transportation barriers such as cost and lack of car ownership, giving people an affordable and sustainable way to get to their local voting centres.

This promotion is available in every New Zealand city that Lime operates in; Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Palmerston North, Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland from the beginning of early voting right through to Election Day. Lime is promoting the offer to riders through in-app messages, email notifications, and to the broader community via social media.

“Our goal is to help reduce transport barriers to voting and make it easier for the community to travel to voting centres in the cities we serve. Similar efforts in Australia for state elections have been successful, and we look forward to making the democratic process more accessible during the New Zealand General Election too,” said Hugo Burt-Morris, ANZ General Manager, Lime.

New Zealand-based Operations Manager, Liam Carroll said “Lime to the Polls is a meaningful initiative that we are excited to offer alongside our Lime Access program which is all about giving back to the communities we serve. Lime Access is our industry-leading affordability program that provides discounted rides to Kiwi riders with Community Services cards. Lime was the first to introduce discounted e-bike and e-scooter rides in 2018, to break down barriers to sustainable transportation to more communities.”

Lime to the Polls was born in the United States in 2018 and reintroduced again in 2020 due to popular demand. The response from riders was enthusiastic, with the Lime community using the Lime to the Polls promotion code for two free trips for all US trips on Election Day 2020. Lime to the Polls has gone global, with the initiative being run in Canada, France, London and Australia since then.

About Lime

Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As the world's largest provider of shared electric vehicles, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters to service any trip under five miles. One of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021, Lime has powered over 400 million rides in more than 250 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.