AUCKLAND

APRA AMCOS NZ are pleased to announce the winners for the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards | Kaitito Kaiaka, held at Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau, a wonderful celebration of Aotearoa songwriters, composers, and award winners.

APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka winner

Expert in a Dying Field written by Elizabeth Stokes*, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck performed by The Beths (*Carpark Music Publishing via Gaga Music PTY LTD)

APRA Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha winner

Me Pēhea Rā written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich, Noema Te Hau III, performed by MOHI



SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha winner

Requiem by Victoria Kelly based on poetry by Bill Manhire, Sam Hunt, Ian Wedde, Chloe Honum & James K Baxter - for Soprano, Tenor, Choir and Orchestra



APRA Best Original Music In A Series Award | Tohu Paerangi winner

Tom McLeod for Blood, Sex & Royalty



APRA Best Original Music In A Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa winner

Karl Sölve Steven for The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!



NZ Music Hall of Fame | Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa inductee

Don McGlashan

It was a long-awaited Silver Scroll win for the globally recognised indie rockers The Beths who have reached the Top 5 list many times now. Their song ’Expert in a Dying Field’ was among 20 incredible tunes put forward to the New Zealand APRA membership (songwriters and composers) to decide who deserved the prize. The Beths were unable to attend the awards as they are back on a lengthy tour across the U.S, but APRA were able to catch the band before they left to surprise them with the news of their win.

Watch their acceptance speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efMWxRN9H4k

Lead vocalist and songwriter Liz Stokes said “We did it, we won! This means a lot, I really wanted one of these”. After a pause to take in the exciting news, Liz went on to say “you never think you’re going to win the Scroll, I felt confident that it was a good song, and it was the best shot we’ve ever had. Winning the APRA Silver Scroll is extremely exciting, it means a lot to be alongside all these musicians on the trophy; they’re all so good and now we get to be on it as well. To be voted by other musicians is really special, so thank you to all the songwriters, thank you for your lovely votes”. 'Expert In A Dying Field’ was performed at the awards, by Tāmaki Mākaurau experimental electronic songwriter and producer Samara Alofa with a 6-piece band.

Don McGlashan was celebrated tonight and welcomed into the NZ Music Hall of Fame | Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa. Don has been specially recognised as a songwriter, advocate, and leader in the New Zealand music community who has reached across a broad spectrum of genres and musical spheres. Music Directors Steph Brown and Fen Ikner (aka LIPS) curated fantastic performances in honour of Don: the legendary Mutton Birds song ‘The Heater’ was performed by Anna Coddington & The Appreciations featuring comedy dance ensemble DYNAMOTION; The Exploding Rainbow Orchestra and Vera Ellen paid tribute by performing 'Andy’ by The Front Lawn; and the night was closed with an epic performance of ‘Tomorrow Night’, led by Jed Parsons.

Watch the official tribute video from the awards show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG8nDVQqx4s

Neo-soul artist Mohi Allen took home the 2023 APRA Maioha Award tonight for his heartfelt waiata ‘Me Pēhea Rā’ co-written with Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich (HINA), and produced by Noema Te Hau III. The waiata was created at the 2022 Reo Māori SongHubs, a songwriting camp curated by Bic Runga and Sir Tīmoti Karetu. 'Me Pēhea Rā’ was performed tonight by Tāmaki Mākaurau vocal powerhouse MAJIC.

The SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha was awarded to Victoria Kelly for her expansive piece ‘Requiem’, arranged for soprano, tenor, choir and orchestra. With Requiem, Victoria set out to create a transient space where time is suspended, with each movement based on a different poem by Bill Manhire, Sam Hunt, Ian Wedde, Chloe Honum, and James K Baxter. ‘Requiem’ was reinterpreted and performed by the Francesca Parussini Ensemble.

Multi-award-winning composer Karl Sölve Steven has scooped up yet another APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa for his work on The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!. The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Mark Manson and has been turned into a brutally honest self-help documentary.

APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi was awarded to Pōneke/Wellington-based composer Tom McLeod for his tense, string heavy score on Blood, Sex and Royalty. The show is a modern take on the British royal drama cut with contextual commentary and offering a window into the lives of history's most iconic monarchs. Tom has been a finalist multiple times for the APRA Screen Awards and has previously won this award twice for TV comedy Girl Vs Boy.

The event was opened with a beautiful welcome/mihi whakatau by Hātea Kapa Haka and hosted by the incredibly entertaining Bella Kalolo and Mātai Smith.

All the performances will be available on APRA NZ’s YouTube in the coming days – keep an eye out!

The 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards | Kaitito Kaiaka would not be possible without the generous support of NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, and Hallertau Brewery.