North Shore Brass centennial concert to feature NZ champion musicians and Don McGlashan

NORTH SHORE CITY

One of New Zealand's iconic composers, singers and multi-instrumentalist, Don McGlashan, will join some of New Zealand's star brass musicians at the North Shore Brass Band Centennial Celebrations—A Century of Brass—at the Bruce Mason Centre this month.

The concert will feature some of 2023's national brass instrument champions, like eight-year-old Celine Wu, who competed in the New Zealand U15 Cornet category and won.

North Shore Brass president Owen Melhuish says concertgoers can expect to enjoy music catering to all tastes and all ages as McGlashan and several New Zealand champions take to the stage to perform a mix of brass and contemporary sounds on the night.

"Brass music originated in working-class England, in the northern coal mining regions and is probably the one music form most rooted in the community—we're the lot that turns out for most community events and have done so for 100 years now.

“Our records show the band played at the opening of the Milford Cruising Club in 1926, the Wilson Home in 1936 and the Harbour Bridge extensions in 1969. Concertgoers can expect to hear from 70 musicians at the top of their art."

Melhuish says North Shore Brass is one of New Zealand's most active community bands and one of the most successful, featuring several champions from the 2023 New Zealand Brass Band Championships.

Eight-year-old Wu is the New Zealand cornet champion, U15's, while Matt Donaldson not only won the national Junior Trombone championship but was also declared New Zealand's Champion of Champion—he is 15 years old.

Other winners who will perform at A Century of Brass include:

The North Shore Brass Senior band (A Grade), Auckland Champions and runners for the NZ Championship

North Shore Brass Academy Band (C Grade) B section winners of Auckland and third in the C grade for New Zealand

Junior Cornet, Jenny Howe (18) National Champion.

Junior Soprano Cornet, Harry Parker (16) National Champion.

Junior Flugelhorn, Emily Sullivan (16) National Champion.

Junior Trombone, Matt Donaldson (15) National Champion and Champion of Champions, in which Matt was the youngest competitor.

Melhuish says concertgoers were in for a special treat from North Shore Brass Director of Music Harmen Vanhoorne, who will conduct the A-grade band.

"The North Shore is a leading conduit for great talent because we have superb teachers, and certainly Harmen is one of those. He sets a high musical standard."

Melhuish said North Shore Brass has collaborated with former Mutton Birds member Don McGlashan over the last ten years, including the Topp Twins Tribute Show earlier this year.

"Brass band participation remains popular with young people and is a good place to continue music after leaving school. It is a safe environment with a family atmosphere.

“Our programmes across four bands are a New Zealand success story that ensures another 100 years of music-making for our community.

CONCERT DETAILS

A Century of Brass

Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna.

Saturday 21 October.

Starts at 7.30 pm and finishes at 9.50 pm.

All welcome.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster