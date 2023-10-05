Tickford Performance Expands Operations to New Zealand

MATAMATA

Tickford Performance, one of Australia's most iconic developers of after-market performance parts for Ford vehicles are now expanding their operations to include New Zealand.

Tickford Performance draws on its racing & performance heritage to offer performance enhancement products for a number of key Ford models. These include the Mustang, Ranger and Everest. Keeping to the core of the brand's philosophy, Tickford Performance also develop and build high-performance special edition vehicles, which in more recent times have included the Allan Moffat inspired Bathurst '77 Special and Coca-Cola Trans-Am Mustangs, the TSV-535R and the HTZ-66 built exclusively for the Australian Hertz rental fleet.

Tickford Performance’s expertise is not only limited to producing high-performance aftermarket kits and performance modifications for various Ford models, its associated business, Tickford Racing, is one of the largest racing teams in the hugely popular Supercars Racing Championship.

The iconic Tickford brand which is intricately linked with a number of Fords models, will now be available in New Zealand through a division of Matamata Panelworks, operating as an exclusive Tickford Performance distributor and enhancement centre.

Managing Director of Matamata Panelworks, Malcolm Sankey, says that they will be offering an extensive range of licensed Tickford conversions, performance upgrades and accessories for most Ford Ranger, Mustang and Everest models.