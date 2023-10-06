Make Christmas 2023 the best yet with Love Actually In Concert

There’ll be heaps of Christmas cheer this holiday season with a very special presentation of the world’s most beloved seasonal feel-good film, Love Actually, celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary. This is an event with bells on— the live orchestra will perform the soundtrack live-to-film.

This annual UK sell-out phenomenon will delight audiences and incurable romantics alike.

The ultimate rom-com has transformed into the ultimate way to celebrate the holiday season with a magical performance that combines the film favourite projected on a huge screen augmented by an extraordinary live music experience.

Released in 2003, and consistently polling as one of world’s most loved festive films across all age groups, Richard Curtis’ funny, heart-wrenching and downright cheeky film features ten interwoven stories of love around Christmas time.

It’s all-star stellar ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

Audiences are set to experience the film in a whole new way, as BAFTA award-winning Craig Armstrong’s evocative score reaches new heights with a live orchestra performance filling the air with song. It’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit with loved ones, friends and family. Make your own Love Actually in Concert get together YOUR social event for 2023.

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT

Friday, 15th December - 7pm

Wellington: Michael Fowler Centre

Saturday, 16th December – 4pm and 8pm

Auckland: The Civic Auckland

Sunday 17th December – 4pm

Christchurch: Christchurch Town Hall

Tickets available from

Christchurch Ticketek.co.nz

Auckland and Wellington Ticketmaster.co.nz

