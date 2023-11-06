22% of New Zealanders Embrace Not A Party's Vision of a Post-Political Society

Not A Party, the proponents of a post-political society, today announced that a massive 22% of New Zealanders have embraced their vision by choosing not to cast their votes in the recent elections.

This resounding demonstration of public sentiment reflects a growing desire for a societal shift beyond traditional political frameworks.

The final figures released by the Electoral Commission show that voter turnout in 2023 was 78.2%, down from 2020's much higher 82.2%, and even below 2017's turnout of 79.8%. In the last eight elections voter turnout dropped below 80% six times. In the eight elections behind that it dropped below 84% only once and that was in 1978.

This is a massive shift in political sentiment, and is a reflection of a change in attitude within the voting class and the emergence of a new non-voting class, who are slowly awakening to their potential power.

The decision by a significant portion of the population to abstain from voting underscores the deep-rooted belief in the need for a re-imagined political landscape—one that transcends partisan divides and conventional power structures. Not A Party sees this as a pivotal step toward the realisation of a society that prioritises holistic community engagement and collaborative decision-making.



"New Zealanders have spoken loud and clear with their decision not to vote," stated Bob Wessex, Not A Leader for the movement. "This significant turnout represents a powerful mandate for a future that transcends political divisions and fosters a more inclusive, people-centric approach to governance."



As Not A Party continues to advocate for a post-political future, they remain committed to facilitating open dialogues, fostering civic participation, and championing innovative societal models that prioritise the collective well-being over traditional partisan interests.

Not A Party is a movement dedicated to the advancement of a post-political future, emphasising community collaboration, collective decision-making, and the redefinition of societal norms beyond traditional political boundaries. They seek to foster an inclusive environment that encourages open dialogue and innovative approaches to governance for the betterment of society.



Thank you for not voting for us.