Best VPNs for New Zealand Users - Factors to Consider

I've been using and testing VPNs from my home in Auckland for the last 10 years. Here are some of the top providers.

NordVPN: This is the best VPN for New Zealand because of its top-notch security features, fast connection speeds, and wide server selection. It's also an excellent option for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

ExpressVPN: A popular choice among users because of its fast servers and compatibility with popular streaming platforms. ExpressVPN provides strong encryption and a vast network of international servers to bypass geoblocks.

CyberGhost: Known for its impressive speeds for streaming, CyberGhost offers a user-friendly interface, no-log policy, and support for up to seven simultaneous connections. Servers are available in over 90 countries, including New Zealand.

IPVanish: A VPN service that provides good speeds for streaming New Zealand TV and has a user-friendly interface. IPVanish has a strict no-logs policy and is suited for torrenting.

Surfshark: A budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. Surfshark is considered one of the best choices for New Zealanders on a budget, offering unlimited simultaneous connections, robust security features, and fast speeds.

What I look for in a Good VPN

Server locations: A vast network of global server locations is necessary for accessing geo-restricted content and improving connection speeds. Look for a provider with servers in multiple countries, as this will increase your chances of finding a fast and reliable connection.

Security features: Robust security features ensure your data remains safe and private. Look for a VPN with strong encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and additional tools like DNS leak protection and a kill switch to guarantee your data stays secure.

Supported devices: Confirm your chosen VPN service is compatible with your devices. Opt for a provider that offers support for various platforms, such as Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Customer support: Effective and responsive customer support can be crucial when encountering issues. A good VPN provider will offer 24/7 customer service through multiple channels, such as live chat and email.

Why New Zealanders Need a VPN

As a New Zealander, you might wonder why a VPN is necessary in your country. This section will cover three primary reasons: privacy concerns, geo-restrictions, and internet censorship.

Privacy Concerns

In today's digital age, maintaining privacy is more critical than ever.

Using a VPN can help protect your personal information by encrypting your data and masking your IP address.

Top-notch security features, such as AES 256-bit encryption, are provided by reliable VPN services in New Zealand.

Geo-Restrictions

Some content and services online are subject to geo-restrictions, which can limit what you access based on your location.

With a VPN, you can change your IP address to bypass these restrictions and access a broader range of content.

It's essential to choose a VPN with a broad range of server locations to ensure you can access content from various countries.

Internet Censorship

Although New Zealand enjoys relative internet freedom, occasional censorship incidents may still affect your browsing experience.

A VPN can help you navigate around such censorship and experience an unrestricted internet.

Remember to research and select a trusted VPN provider that values internet freedom and privacy to ensure the best possible experience.

Make sure to prioritize your specific needs and concerns. A reliable provider should offer fast connection speeds, robust security features, and a network of diverse server locations.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a VPN



Privacy and Security Features

When selecting a VPN provider, prioritize privacy and security. Look for features, such as:

Strong encryption: Choose a VPN with AES 256-bit encryption for optimal security.

Supported VPN protocols: Opt for a provider that supports multiple VPN protocols, including OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPSec.

No-logs policy: Look for a provider with a clear and transparent privacy policy, indicating they don't store any information about your online activity.

Server Locations

When choosing a VPN, consider the following factors related to server locations:

Number of servers: Select a provider with a large number of servers, offering better coverage and reduced server congestion.

Geographical coverage: Ensure the provider has servers located in or near your desired countries to access geo-restricted content.

Speed and Bandwidth

A quality VPN should have minimal impact on your connection speed. Take into account the following:

Unlimited bandwidth: Look for a provider that offers unlimited bandwidth, ensuring no data restrictions.

Fast connection speeds: Test the VPN's connection speed to guarantee a seamless browsing experience.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

A VPN should be user-friendly and compatible with your devices. Consider:

Supported devices: The VPN should be compatible with your operating system, including simultaneous connections if you plan to use multiple devices.

Ease of setup and use: Select a provider that offers easy-to-use software and a simple installation process.

Customer Support

Reliable customer support is essential when dealing with technical issues. Look for:

Available support options: The provider should offer various support channels, such as live chat, email, and phone.

Swift response times: Test the provider's support responsiveness to ensure you receive prompt assistance when needed.

Extensive knowledge base: Check if the provider has a comprehensive knowledge base with guides, FAQs, and tutorials.

Evaluating VPN Providers

VPN Reputation

When choosing a VPN provider from New Zealand, it's essential to consider the company's reputation. Research the provider's history, particularly any reports of security or privacy breaches:

Look for third-party audits

Check for affiliation with review websites

Assess their commitment to user privacy and data security

Pricing and Payment Options

Comparing pricing and payment options is crucial when selecting a VPN provider:

Compare prices of different providers and plans

Look for any available discounts, promotions, or volume pricing

Determine if they offer a free trial or money-back guarantee

Payment options such as cryptocurrency or gift cards can offer added privacy.

User Reviews

User reviews can provide valuable insight into the quality and user-friendliness of a VPN provider:

Read reviews from multiple sources to get a balanced view

Focus on reviews from users in New Zealand, as their experience will be more relevant

Look for consistent trends in positive and negative feedback, such as server speeds, ease of use, and customer support

Following these guidelines will help you make a well-informed decision when choosing a VPN provider that best suits your needs from New Zealand.