Whistleblower Leaks Data Linking Covid Vaccine to Deaths

A whistleblower from within New Zealand's Ministry of Health has leaked data appearing to show a link between the Covid vaccine and deaths, although the ministry has labelled the information as misinformation and the police have been called in. While experts are yet to verify the findings, the incident has sparked concern over government transparency on vaccine safety. New Zealand has witnessed record high rates of hospitalisation and deaths since the vaccine rollout, yet government officials and medical professionals have largely avoided discussing these figures, instead insisting that the jabs are safe. With many now concerned that the incoming government will follow suit in burying its head in the sand on this issue, activists are urging whistleblowers in New Zealand and elsewhere to come forward with information.