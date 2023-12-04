AI's Impact on Employment

Knowledge workers are increasingly at threat of replacement by AI, according to analysts. While manufacturing and blue-collar roles were seen as most vulnerable to automation, AI is now encroaching on white-collar roles too. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT could boost global GDP by 7% but replace 300m workers. One start-up, Artisan AI, is launching an AI colleague called 'Ava' to automate sales roles. Artisan AI has already raised $2m in funding. Experts say AI will increase business output, productivity and revenue, but the human toll could be job losses. Policymakers are playing catch-up to manage the economic effects of AI on jobs. It is down to society to decide whether white-collar roles are diminished by AI, and workers must have a say in its implementation, says one expert.