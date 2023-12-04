New Zealand Republic Campaigners Call for Change to MP Oath

In the wake of the recent election in New Zealand which has resulted in a change of government, campaigners for the country to become a republic have called for the oath sworn by members of parliament to be changed, citing its colonial origins and the fact that it intrudes on New Zealand's democracy.

Currently, MPs swear allegiance to King Charles III, but according to Lewis Holden, chair of the New Zealand Republic campaign, this allegiance should be to the electorate who elect them. Holden went on to say that for Maori citizens in particular, the oath is a reminder of colonial-era injustices.