Digital Health Association's Vision for a Healthier New Zealand

To address issues with New Zealand's health system, the Digital Health Association has urged the government to establish a Digital Health Agency, arguing that digital health technologies could reduce costs, improve healthcare outcomes and tackle workforce challenges.

The association argues that digital health requires specific expertise, and a dedicated entity is required to ensure that it is given sufficient attention.

The proposed agency would be responsible for initiatives including a national digital health innovation network, a digital health academy to upskill the workforce, and a digital mental health hub to help service demands.