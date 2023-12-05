Protests Scheduled Across New Zealand

Protests are set to take place across New Zealand this morning, organised by Te Pati Māori. The protests are scheduled to take place between 7.30am and 9am across 15 locations, including several motorways, and are likely to cause significant disruption.

Police in the country are preparing for the protests, with Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables advising motorists to take precautions to allow for the potential disruption, and advising those with time-sensitive commitments to allow extra time.

She also reiterated that police respect the right to peaceful protest, but any unlawful behaviour will face enforcement action.