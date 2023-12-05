Ted Manson Foundation expands family violence prevention program

New Zealand's Ted Manson Foundation, in conjunction with HelpAtHand and Family Success Matters, is expanding its family violence prevention programme in South Auckland, an area that sees police attend an incident of family or sexual violence every four minutes.

The foundation has funded a community-based initiative that offers support and protection to families suffering from such violence.

With incidences of family violence increasing during the Christmas holiday period, the foundation is seeking government funding to roll out the programme nationwide.

The initiative could save the government over $7bn, which is the estimated cost of family and sexual violence to the country.